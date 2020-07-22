Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.77

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.71, with a volume of 70365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from C$1.01 to C$0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.57 million and a P/E ratio of -12.13.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property in the province of Salta, Argentina; a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants in the State of Durango, Mexico; and a diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located primarily in Mexico.

