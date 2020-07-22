Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Gold Resource from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $6.24.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.42 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In related news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $34,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 26.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Resource by 90.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

