Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.36

Gogold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 330915 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.30 price target on shares of Gogold Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of $302.64 million and a PE ratio of -63.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.76.

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.56 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gogold Resources Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Gogold Resources Company Profile (TSE:GGD)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

