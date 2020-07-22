GlycoMimetics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 9,116 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,554% compared to the typical volume of 137 call options.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.55. GlycoMimetics has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLYC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74,905 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,831,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

