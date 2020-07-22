Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.
GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.
NYSE:GMED opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.
