Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.42.

NYSE:GMED opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.90. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $60.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $462,876.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at $462,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 341.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Globus Medical by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 126.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

