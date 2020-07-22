Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.48

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc (TSE:GMX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48, with a volume of 102500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 million and a P/E ratio of -18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 33.68 and a current ratio of 47.46.

About Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX)

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It has a mineral portfolio of approximately 162 early to mid-stage exploration, development, and royalty properties containing base metals, including copper, nickel, zinc, and lead; precious metals, such as gold, silver, platinum, and palladium; specialty metals and minerals comprising manganese, titanium oxide, iron, molybdenum, and lithium, as well as rare earths and associated elements; and industrial minerals consisting of mica, silica, potash, feldspar, pyrophyllite, and talc and magnesite.

