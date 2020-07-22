Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $165.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Globant traded as high as $169.08 and last traded at $168.89, with a volume of 1213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.60.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Globant in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLOB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Globant by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Globant by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Globant by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 80,707 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Globant SA will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

