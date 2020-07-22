Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant (NYSE:GLOB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $147.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.90.

Shares of GLOB opened at $167.36 on Tuesday. Globant has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $171.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Globant by 492.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 340,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 283,401 shares during the last quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 115.6% in the first quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 59,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 12.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

