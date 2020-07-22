GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).
GSK opened at GBX 1,623.80 ($19.98) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.40.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
