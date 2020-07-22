GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($23.38) to GBX 1,950 ($24.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,849.88 ($22.76).

GSK opened at GBX 1,623.80 ($19.98) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 16.27 ($0.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,857 ($22.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.26. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,634.16 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,645.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported GBX 37.70 ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 31.10 ($0.38) by GBX 6.60 ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 11385.0001492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

