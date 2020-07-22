GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Baader Bank restated their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.31. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $81.43.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

