GIVAUDAN SA/ADR’s (GVDNY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GVDNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.31. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

