GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Liberum Capital upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold.

GVDNY stock opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.31. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

