GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given “Sell” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GIVAUDAN SA/ADR from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $80.00 on Tuesday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.31.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

