Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Position Raised by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $192,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,112.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

