Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD opened at $76.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,428 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

