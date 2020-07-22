Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $97.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.35.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 12,264 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $982,223.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,931.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock worth $2,433,428. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,369,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,214,200,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464,551 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,331,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,463,732,000 after buying an additional 25,555,467 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 95,982,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,643,000 after buying an additional 10,849,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 237.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,417,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,948,000 after buying an additional 1,701,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

