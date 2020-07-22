Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.

NYSE:GIL opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

