Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.07.
NYSE:GIL opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.35. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $40.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,965.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1,321.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 104,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,871 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 15,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
