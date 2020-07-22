Gildan Activewear Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$616.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$663.08 million.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.97. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$13.64 and a 52 week high of C$53.33.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

