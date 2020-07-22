Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 135.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 246.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Cfra reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens lowered Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $87.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $108.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

