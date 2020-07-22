Gentex (GNTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $453.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Gentex has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.