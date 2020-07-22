Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.18

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.16, with a volume of 8645 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

GMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,637,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,549,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 612,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genmab A/S by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,196,000 after acquiring an additional 598,785 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,614,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Genmab A/S by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 840,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,820,000 after acquiring an additional 255,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.