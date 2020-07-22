Geneva Partners LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Geneva Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $325.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

