General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 238.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

GM stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.40. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.