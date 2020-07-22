Gecina (GECFF) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of GECFF stock opened at $121.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. Gecina has a 1 year low of $101.68 and a 1 year high of $192.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Gecina in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

