GCN Coin Market Cap Reaches $24,180.74 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 66.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. GCN Coin has a market cap of $24,180.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $24.68 and $50.98. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00465807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001142 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000451 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005725 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $32.15, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60 and $18.94. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

