GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.59%. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $61.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. GATX has a one year low of $50.69 and a one year high of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.85%.

GATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered GATX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered GATX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised GATX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $389,124.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,629.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $387,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,588.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

