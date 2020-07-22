Garth Matthew Essery Buys 1,000 Shares of Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Stock

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC) Senior Officer Garth Matthew Essery bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.87 per share, with a total value of C$27,874.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,140 shares in the company, valued at C$31,776.36.

Shares of GC opened at C$27.60 on Wednesday. Great Canadian Gaming Corp has a 12-month low of C$18.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.20.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 1.1300001 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GC shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Great Canadian Gaming from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Great Canadian Gaming from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

