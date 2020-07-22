Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,562 ($19.22) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,420 ($17.47). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamma Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,446.40 ($17.80).

Shares of Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,535 ($18.89) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 44.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. Gamma Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,510 ($18.58).

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

