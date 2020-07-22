Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,400 at Jefferies Financial Group

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 1,280 ($15.75) to GBX 1,400 ($17.23) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Gamma Communications from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt lowered Gamma Communications to an add rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,420 ($17.47) to GBX 1,562 ($19.22) in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gamma Communications has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,446.40 ($17.80).

LON:GAMA opened at GBX 1,535 ($18.89) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,319.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.42. Gamma Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,510 ($18.58). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.52.

Gamma Communications plc provides voice, data, and mobile services for the business market in the United Kingdom. Its voice services include hosted phone system, horizon call center, connect, PBX v hosted, SIP trunk, inbound, call and line, and SIP trunk call manager; and data services comprise broadband, fiber broadband, assured and converged broadband, fiber Ethernet, Ethernet in the first mile, fiber to the cabinet (FTTC) Ethernet, converged FTTC broadband, converged Ethernet, and converged private network services.

