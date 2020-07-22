Galane Gold (CVE:GG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.30

Galane Gold Ltd (CVE:GG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 647824 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 million and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Galane Gold (CVE:GG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.72 million during the quarter.

Galane Gold Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration for, development, and operation of gold mining properties. It holds interest in the Mupane Property, which is located in the Republic of Botswana; and the Galaxy Property that is located in the Republic of South Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

