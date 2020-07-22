Gain Capital (GCAP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Gain Capital to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. The firm had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Gain Capital had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts expect Gain Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GCAP opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $231.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.37. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Gain Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Gain Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.06.

In related news, CFO Nigel Rose sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $25,374.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

