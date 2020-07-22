G4S’s (GFS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

G4S (LON:GFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 140 ($1.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.67 ($1.93).

Shares of GFS stock opened at GBX 136.90 ($1.68) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 112.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.97. G4S has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 223.50 ($2.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 974.83.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

