FY2022 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BURBY. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Burberry Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BURBY opened at $18.05 on Monday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.