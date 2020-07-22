FY2021 EPS Estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CHU)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.71 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

CHU stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Unicom has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 150,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $1,474,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 109,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

