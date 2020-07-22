FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Issued By Desjardins

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Savaria in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.10 million.

SIS has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Savaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$13.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. Savaria has a 12-month low of C$7.31 and a 12-month high of C$14.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.38. The firm has a market cap of $704.83 million and a PE ratio of 24.56.

Savaria

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

