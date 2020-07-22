FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $9.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.66.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MLM. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $288.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

NYSE:MLM opened at $225.69 on Monday. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.59%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,021 shares of company stock valued at $342,077 and sold 24,880 shares valued at $5,269,146. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 56,372 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 323,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,785,000 after buying an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

