FY2020 EPS Estimates for Stag Industrial Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:STAG)

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Stag Industrial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STAG. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $30.19 on Wednesday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

