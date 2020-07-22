FY2020 EPS Estimates for Puma Biotechnology Inc Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Puma Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.05). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 500.98% and a negative net margin of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, May 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 617.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 117,052 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,883,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at $392,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $383,959. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

