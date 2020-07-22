FY2020 EPS Estimates for PPG Industries, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.51. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective (down previously from $114.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.16 on Wednesday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Motco raised its position in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

