FY2020 EPS Estimates for Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) Increased by Analyst

Patient Home Monitoring Corp. (CVE:PTQ) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Patient Home Monitoring in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Colliers Secur. analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Patient Home Monitoring’s FY2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Dougherty & Co set a C$2.25 price objective on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Patient Home Monitoring and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patient Home Monitoring in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

CVE:PTQ opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.45. Patient Home Monitoring has a twelve month low of C$0.47 and a twelve month high of C$1.35.

Patient Home Monitoring Company Profile

Protech Home Medical Corp. provides and rents in-home monitoring equipment and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; INR self-testing equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; and home ventilator equipment.

