FY2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Boosted by Seaport Global Securities

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $19.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.20. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GS. Deutsche Bank raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.36.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $212.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

