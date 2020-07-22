FY2020 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) Decreased by Barrington Research

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Gentherm in a report released on Monday, July 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock.

THRM has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gentherm from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 459.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

