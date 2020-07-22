FY2020 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Sunday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.26. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $6.98 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.44 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$120.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$111.00 to C$122.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$119.38.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$128.69 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$92.01 and a twelve month high of C$130.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$121.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$116.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.15, for a total value of C$25,020.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,879,631.52. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.92, for a total value of C$204,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,627.56. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,834 shares of company stock valued at $929,408.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

