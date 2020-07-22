FY2020 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco PLC Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for British American Tobacco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE BTI opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.38. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $11,044,811,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 144,534.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,221,000 after buying an additional 2,023,476 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after buying an additional 1,675,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after buying an additional 1,263,856 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 57.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,002,000 after buying an additional 938,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

