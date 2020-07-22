FY2020 EPS Estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 19th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$37.96 and a 52-week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($1.46). The firm had revenue of C$116.00 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

