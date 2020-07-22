FY2020 EPS Estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.