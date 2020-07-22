FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Issued By Desjardins

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Desjardins boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rogers Communications in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCI. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of RCI opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after buying an additional 2,281,653 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,132,000 after buying an additional 1,364,242 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $156,669,000 after buying an additional 1,032,641 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,538,000 after buying an additional 895,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a $0.3519 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

