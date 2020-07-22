FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) Issued By Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report released on Friday, July 17th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.
In other news, Director Louis Audet sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.26, for a total value of C$2,025,128.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,512,329.99.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.
Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.