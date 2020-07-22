Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulton Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $215.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Stephens started coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Fulton Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.97. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 219.4% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $29,374.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 8,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $94,713.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,674.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

