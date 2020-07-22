FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Down 4.1%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares were down 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.79, approximately 307,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,918,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. Research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

